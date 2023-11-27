More than £396,000 has been spent on potholes on Rutland’s roads in 2022/23.

Pothole repair, carriageway patching and surface treatment works left £27,000 in the kitty from a grant of £423,000 for the year.

In a statement, Rutland County Council says: “Rutland has already benefitted from £423k of additional capital grant pothole funding this year, of which £27k remains.

Potholes cost councils money each year

“This has helped to pay for pothole repairs, carriageway patching and surface treatment works that prolong the life of our local roads and prevent more costly road replacement works in the future.

“Notable improvement works carried out in the past year include Melton Road and Stamford Road in Oakham, as well as Oakham Road up to Hambleton.”

In 2022/23, Rutland County Council paid two claims for vehicle damage caused by potholes, totalling £322.

One was £227 and the other for £95.

Potholes are considered a type of hard surface failure, and can range from small cracks in the asphalt to large holes that require extensive repair.

The cost of repairing a pothole can vary based on the size and depth of the hole. Smaller potholes are often filled with an asphalt patch, while larger ones may mean resurfacing the entire area.

The cost of an average single repair to a pothole in England is £71.40*

*SOURCE: Asphalt Industry Alliance: 2022 Annual Local Authority Road Maintenance Report