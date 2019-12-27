Home   News   Article

Stamford mum-of-two reveals how exercise company Bounce changed her life

By Darren Greenwood
-
darren.greenwood@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:00, 27 December 2019

A Stamford mum-of-two says running an exercise company has put ‘bounce’ into her life.

After 15 years of working in recruitment and newspaper sales, Michelle Fitzmaurice says she has now achieved a work-life balance.

The 38-year-old launched her first two franchises in November 2016 in Peterborough and within a few months was a full-time franchisee, driving a Bounce truck to and from her six franchises and wearing Bounce leggings.

Read more
AthleticsBusinessEducationFamilyStamford

More by this author

Darren Greenwood
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE