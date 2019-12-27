A Stamford mum-of-two says running an exercise company has put ‘bounce’ into her life.

After 15 years of working in recruitment and newspaper sales, Michelle Fitzmaurice says she has now achieved a work-life balance.

The 38-year-old launched her first two franchises in November 2016 in Peterborough and within a few months was a full-time franchisee, driving a Bounce truck to and from her six franchises and wearing Bounce leggings.