One of my puppy training class members emailed me yesterday, thrilled that she had been paid several compliments about her dog walking nicely next to her in the street, writes animal behaviour expert Karen Wild.

There was no jumping, no lunging and she also noted that people were complementing the dog, and not her. They said what an incredibly obedient dog she had. Calm, happy and well- behaved.

This is so common! Many of us might not credit the owner for their dog’s behaviour and yet be the first to blame the owner when their dog behaves antisocially or makes ‘mistakes’.

Just for dogs. Image iStock

“If only MY dog would do that” or “My arms are pulled out of their sockets” as if such skills to stay calm and settled appear magically from nowhere.

As my class member replied to people, she has been training and gently socialising her Labrador since he was a small puppy, regularly coming to class.

Together they have had plenty of time not only practising lead walking skills from when he was tiny, through awkward and noisy adolescence, to now. It took a year of regular effort, every day, to get this lovely calm adult dog. Some of it though was just them hanging out together, having nice times in fun places. This is more significant with a young dog than hammering away at them with training repetitions.

On the surface these dogs look like they were born biddable, but I know differently. Maybe class isn’t the route owners all take, but they definitely have been teaching their dogs.

For better or worse, your dog is your lifetime friend. You chose the dog, brought them to your home and are responsible for their education too. We all decide how our dogs behave when they are in public. I am sorry to admit there are places locally where people tell me they will no longer take their dogs. It’s a bit like avoiding certain places late on a Friday night; they have seen and heard too many unpleasant dog and owner squabbles to feel comfortable there.

The dogs involved in fights need to learn, and need to be taught, but it is so much easier when they are young and physically small. Never delay your puppy’s formal training. Playing is fun, but it has to mix with proper teaching too. Without proper teaching, playing becomes doggy punch-ups, and practice makes permanent.

Your new puppy needs to mix with his mates, but don’t choose the free pet shop scramble over a proper set of lessons.

Lack of teaching means the dog learns unwanted things, and these are harder to resolve.

Please do book your pup into our classes - the next ones are in the new year - and consider this a fun and long term bonding experience for you all!