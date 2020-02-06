People are being invited to have their say on a proposal to close South Kesteven District Council customer enquiry points.

Last month The Mercury revealed that the facilities in Maiden Lane, Stamford and at Deepings Community Centre in Douglas Road, Market Deeping could be scrapped to save £113,000 each year.

Instead, the towns would be given self-service kiosks to carry out transactions such as making payments to the council. It is part of a move to modernise customer services.

South Kesteven District Council's Maiden Lane office could close under a cost-saving proposal

However, district councillor Harrish Bisnauthsing (Lib Dem/Ind - Stamford St Mary's) said that while the Maiden Lane office in Stamford wasn't ideal because of its high rent, the council owns a building in Sheep Market, by the ramp of the bus station, which could be used instead.

Coun Bisnauthsing, who describes the face-to-face services as 'vital' to communities is keen for people to respond to a short survey available in both of the council enquiry points, at Stamford Arts Centre, and online at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/customerserviceconsultation

Staff will be available to help people complete the survey online in the offices. The closing date for responses is February 20.

The Stamford office in Maiden Lane makes an average of 705 transactions a month while the Market Deeping desk makes an average 187 transactions a month.

If approved, the proposal to bring the closures would be implemented between April and June. However, the council would still offer face-to-face appointments with vulnerable residents.

There are no plans to end face-to-face access to council staff in Bourne Corn Exchange and at St Peter’s Hill in Grantham.

The average cost of a face-to-face transaction is £8.62 compared with £2.83 for a telephone call or 15p for a website visit.

The council says that jobs are not at risk as a result of the proposal.

