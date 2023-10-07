The government is on the brink of introducing new rules tailored specifically for American XL Bulldogs, writes Baston animal behaviour expert Karen Wild.

These regulations, supposedly crafted with the aim of ensuring public safety after a number of reported incidents, may inadvertently impact ordinary families with these dogs who are not causing any issues. The underlying notion is that specific breeds of dog might present unique challenges, but is this sensible or likely to protect people as the law says it will?

In my job, it crucial to see each dog is an individual. Not every “big dog” or breed of dog poses a risk, and the behaviour of a dog is influenced by their owner's treatment and training.

In my experience working with dog behaviour, I've encountered dogs of various sizes and breeds, emphasising that a dog's temperament is a product of environment and upbringing too.

For families with American XL Bulldogs but actually every dog, adherence to these rules is not just a legal obligation; it's a commitment to being responsible members of the community. This shouldn’t be controversial to have our dogs trained and cared for and under control. A composed and understanding approach to training, coupled with a recognition of the dog's individual needs, can significantly contribute to fostering positive behaviour. Clearly there are some people that do not follow the common need for good citizenship, and that’s why laws exist at all.

Regardless of breed-specific concerns, the fundamental advice remains consistent: treat each dog as an individual, maintain positive, reward-based training throughout their lives, and cultivate an environment that encourages your dog to be a good citizen. It's time to shift the focus from stereotypes associated with specific breeds to appreciating the unique qualities of each furry companion.

We as dog owners can reflect on their approach to responsible ownership. By adopting a proactive stance that prioritises buying from good breeders and not puppy farms, to commit to lifelong training, socialisation, and understanding, we can collectively ensure a harmonious coexistence between dogs and society.

While navigating the forthcoming legislation, it is essential for dog owners to consider the importance of muzzle training. Contrary to being a punishment to a dog, muzzles are tools designed to ensure the safety of both the dog and those around them. Transforming muzzle training into a fun activity they can enjoy, rather than an ordeal can make it a stress-free process.

Could this be a pivotal moment for us as dog owners to introspect and reaffirm our commitment to responsible ownership? Through a combination of education, training, and a nuanced understanding of each dog's individuality, we can build a community where dogs thrive as valued members. I hope we can unite together over this, at least.