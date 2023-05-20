National Rescue Dog Day is observed annually on May 20 to bring awareness to the countless number of amazing dogs in shelters around the country, writes owner of Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne Gyll Mauchline.

How to observe the day

1. Adopt/foster a dog

Gyll Mauchline

This is your sign to adopt a furry friend. One of the best ways to celebrate the day is by adopting or fostering a rescue dog. You will be providing a safe place filled with love and kindness to the animal and, in return, you will receive friendship and unconditional love.

2. Volunteer at a shelter

Volunteer your services and time at a rescue dog shelter. This is the second-best way to celebrate the day. You can shower dogs with love and care by taking them out for walks, or playing a game or two of fetch with them, or feeding them during their mealtimes, and so forth.

3. Spread awareness

Use the internet to spread awareness about the day. Use hashtags like #NationalRescueDogDay on social media platforms. Start a conversation about the campaign with others.

Why we love the day

1. It’s a celebration of dogs

Pop culture often talks about the loyalty of dogs. Apart from this, dogs are also quite popular for their friendly and loving nature. These qualities and much more call for a celebration of dogs and what they symbolize.

2. It’s a celebration of animal-human friendship

One of the main aims of the day is to encourage and foster friendship between humans and animals. By becoming friends with animals, humans can learn the meaning of patience and unconditional love.

3. It’s a celebration of empathy

Empathy is a much-needed, timeless quality. Understanding somebody’s struggle and pain in life, and just being there for them is one of the greatest gifts humans can give to others. This is why, whether you choose to adopt, or foster, or volunteer your time for a rescue dog, you will be doing a great deal for the emotional wellbeing of that animal.