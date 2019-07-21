Staff at a Ketton day nursery have been praised by inspectors for being ‘warm and friendly’ and providing a ‘very welcoming and stimulating’ environment for children.

The praise came from inspectors Ofsted, which awarded the Keepers Cottage Day Nursery an across-the-board ‘good’ rating.

The nursery on North Luffenham Road, received the rating on matters as diverse as the quality and standards of its provision, its leadership and management, teaching and learning, personal development and outcomes for children.

Staff at the Keepers Cottage Day Nursery which has just been rated by Ofsted

Ofsted also said the quality of the teaching is ‘strong.’

Their report said: “Children make good progress from their starting points, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities.”

Children also settled in quickly at the nursery and show they are happy and enjoy being there. They were also praised as enthusiastic and keen learners, who form firm friendships and learn out of respect for each other. They also develop their early literacy skills and knowledge well.

Children also use good manners without prompting and they behave well.

The management were also praised for evaluating the strengths and areas of development at the nursery, making judgments to give the children better outcomes.

Staff were also praised as good role models who plan children’s development well.

But the management was advised to learn more about the children when they arrive at the nursery, to better build on children’s existing skills. Better training would also help teaching reach higher levels.

The nursery, registered in 2004, has 17 staff, with 93 children on its roll aged up to four. Ofsted also rated it ‘good’ in its last inspection during 2016.

Director of operators Climbing High Nurseries, Sandy Jones, said: “All the staff should be extremely proud of their efforts in creating a wonderful environment for young children to learn, grow and play.

“Nonetheless, we are all eager to continuously improve and provide the children under our care with an even greater level of educational development.

“Climbing High Nurseries Ltd has a growing reputation within Rutland with the recent opening of The Day Nursery at Oakham, which in partnership with Keepers Cottage will continue to grow and develop over the coming years.”