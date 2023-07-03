Local knowledge could earn you an annual pass to a family attraction or afternoon tea through a fundraising challenge.

MindSpace Stamford will host the Stamford Treasures Trail on Saturday, July 15 between 1pm and 5pm.

There will be two options - a longer route with more destinations and a shorter town-centre based quiz for families with younger children.

Scott Coe, former town Poet Laureate, has written the clues for the Stamford Treasures Trail. Photo: Larry Wilkes

The challenge begins at the MindSpace hub on Broad Street and people can set off at any time between 1pm and 3pm.

Former Stamford poet laureate Scott Coe, who runs monthly ‘Playing with Words’ sessions at MindSpace, has composed the clues to the trail which explores the town’s historical locations and attractions.

Local artist Karen Neale has sketched a map of the area for the trail.

“When the charity came up with the idea of a quiz trail with clues in poem form as a fundraiser, I thought it sounded like a really fun idea with lots of scope,” Seb said.

“I hope people enjoy deciphering the clues as much as I enjoyed coming up with them.”

All entries returned to MindSpace by 5pm will be entered into a prize draw to win an annual family pass to Burghley House’s Hide and Secrets Adventure Play or afternoon tea for two at Rutland Hall Hotel.

Raffle tickets can also be bought on the day with prizes including a month’s gym membership and a Boots hamper of goodies.

All proceeds will go to support wellbeing and positive mental health projects in Stamford.

Pip Tiffin, MindSpace People & Operations Lead, said: “We know how much the people of Stamford like to support its causes, and we felt this would be a great way for everyone to get involved in helping us, and at the same time have a chance to appreciate our beautiful and historical town in a really fun way.”

The trail costs £5 per person, but is free to under 12s, and participants will receive a trail programme with quiz questions and map.

Those who sign up before the day will receive a voucher for a free ice cream at Cafe Black. Email info@mindspacestamford.com to register.