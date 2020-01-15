Standing water puddle causing delays on Uffington Road, Stamford, after Storm Brendan's heavy rain
Published: 09:12, 15 January 2020
| Updated: 09:12, 15 January 2020
People are facing minor delays at the Newstead bend on Uffington Road in Stamford this morning because of a massive puddle.
The water stretches across both sides of the road and is up to vehicle hubcaps, meaning drivers are having to slow down to pass it.
Lincolnshire County Council roadworks also began at the site this week although traffic lights were not in use this morning.
