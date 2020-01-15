People are facing minor delays at the Newstead bend on Uffington Road in Stamford this morning because of a massive puddle.

The water stretches across both sides of the road and is up to vehicle hubcaps, meaning drivers are having to slow down to pass it.

Lincolnshire County Council roadworks also began at the site this week although traffic lights were not in use this morning.

The Newstead corner of Uffington Road, Stamford, often has standing water on the stretch opposite the cricket ground and further up, towards Uffington where it runs off the fields. Image: Google Maps

