Hospital staff have thanked women for binning their bras in the fight against breast cancer.

Stamford Hospital has collected 78 boxes of unwanted bras – weighing 391 kilogrammes - in the Bra Bank scheme since February 2020.

This has raised more than £270 for research into secondary breast cancer.

Stamford Hospital matron Caroline Wood with the Bra Bank in the main reception

Cash is raised from the recycling and redistribution of the bras, and supports the Against Breast Cancer research charity.

Many of the bras are recycled by small businesses in Togo, Ghana and Kenya, where bras can be expensive to produce locally.

Matron Caroline Wood said: “The team and I would like to say a massive thank you to all the ladies of Stamford and surrounding areas who have and who continue to support this worthwhile initiative.

“So many people have benefited from their donations, the latest of which come on the back of October’s breast cancer awareness month.

"Not only does the incentive help to fund vital and potentially life-changing research, it actively changes the lives of many women in developing countries.”

The Bra Bank is just inside the main entrance of the hospital in Ryhall Road.