Hugh Crane (Cleaning Equipment) Ltd are holding a buffet on Thursday, September 5 to celebrate their acquisition of PG and C Nottingham.

The event will take place from 11.30am to 7.30pm at 4 Main Road, Tallington, where the company, set up by Mr and Mrs Nottingham of Oakham, had offices.

Despite the recent takeover, the business will continue to trade for the time being under its current name as it has been on the present site for more than 30 years and is well known within the area for the quality of its staff, service and products.

Hugh Crane has upgraded the Tallington office facilities

The buffet event will give residents and businesses an introduction to the company which provides cleaning equipment and janitorial supplies to both trade and public alike.

The on-site representatives will be offering demonstrations to showcase the latest developments within the cleaning industry.

For more information on the event or on their product range, visit www.hughcrane.co.uk.