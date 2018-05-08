Hundreds attend May Fayre

Have your say

Hundreds of people turned out in the sunshine for a May Day experience in Braunston.

The annual Braunston May Fayre on Monday included a duck race and a laser shoot.

Annija Krumins, of Braunston was named as the May Queen and children from the village also entertained the crowd with maypole dancing.

Mike Fagan, chairman of the event’s organising committee, said: “It was a lovely day - you couldn’t hope for better weather really.

“I didn’t get a single person complain because of the weather.

“The highlight was the maypole dancing. I think it is the nicest thing to see on the day. There are not many places that do traditional maypole dancing.

“We try to make it a family day out, we don’t charge very much for games and activities. I don’t want people spending huge amounts of money and not getting a lot back for it.”

After being crowned new May Queen in a ceremony, Annija was then driven around in a vintage Austin Healey car provided by Rutland Auto Club.

There was live music throughout the day and a performance by Rutland Morris Men.

Activities at the fayre included bell ringing.

There was a selection of crafts stalls as well as a dog show, which saw pooches fight out in several different categories such a ‘best in breed’.

Hungry canines also took part in a ‘which dog can eat the most sausages competition’.

The event raised money for the parish church, the village hall and Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Ridlington.

The cash raised, which was still being counted as the Mercury was going to press, will be split evenly between the three groups.

The May Fayre has been held in the village for 29 years.