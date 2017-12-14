Hundreds march in Oakham in protest of one-way-system

Have your say

Hundreds of people marched through Oakham today (Thursday, December 14) to protest about a proposed one-way-system for the town.

Following a public consultation, Rutland County Council has proposed implementation of a one-way system for Oakham High Street and Mill Street.

At the end of the march, campaign group OK2WAY handed in a petition at the county council’s offices in the town, which received around 3,000 signatures and is calling for a referendum on whether Oakham should get the one-way-system.

Tim Norton, chairman of OK2WAY, said: “We are going to do all we can to get it overturned.

“It was designed by somebody on a laptop who probably hasn’t ever been to Oakham.”

