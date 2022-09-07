Home   News   Article

Burst pipe in Perth Road, Stamford left homes without water

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:00, 07 September 2022
 | Updated: 09:07, 07 September 2022

A burst pipe left hundreds of homes with water issues.

A water main burst under the pavement in Perth Road, Stamford on Sunday morning (September 4) causing flooding in the street.

Anglian Water was called and within five hours engineers had isolated the pipe.

Anglian Water
About 700 properties experienced low water pressure or interruption to supply due to the leak, while 18 homes were left without water.

The pipe was fully repaired in the afternoon.

