Alcohol stolen from Waitrose in West Street, Stamford
Published: 10:05, 01 August 2023
| Updated: 10:22, 01 August 2023
Police have issued a CCTV image after hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol was stolen from a shop.
A man was reported to have entered Waitrose in West Street, Stamford twice on July 11 and stole spirits which cost a total of £360.
The following day it is believed the man stole two more bottles of alcohol worth £71.50.
A CCTV image of the man has been released and police are asking anyone who recognises him to get in touch by emailing PC Poppy Thorpe at poppy.thorpe@lincs.police.uk.