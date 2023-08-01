Police have issued a CCTV image after hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol was stolen from a shop.

A man was reported to have entered Waitrose in West Street, Stamford twice on July 11 and stole spirits which cost a total of £360.

The following day it is believed the man stole two more bottles of alcohol worth £71.50.

Do you know this man? Police are investigating thefts in Waitrose, Stamford.

A CCTV image of the man has been released and police are asking anyone who recognises him to get in touch by emailing PC Poppy Thorpe at poppy.thorpe@lincs.police.uk.