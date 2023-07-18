Volunteers caught someone driving through their village at 75mph despite the road having a limit of 30mph.

Speedwatch campaigners hope their evidence will lead to traffic-calming measures being installed at Edith Weston.

During the past two weeks, the volunteers have recorded 622 drivers breaking the speed limit on Manton Road by at least 6mph. Four of them were travelling at more than 60mph.

Speedwatch volunteers in Edith Weston

Chairman of Edith Weston Parish Council, Andrew Lunn, said: “It’s crazy. Manton Road is not a race track. Parents and children walk along it to get to our primary school.

“The county council has told us it needs evidence of excessive speed sp traffic-calming measures cab be considered. Here is the evidence.”

The Speedwatch scheme is supported by Leicestershire Police. Anyone who is caught speeding will receive a warning letter.

The parish council fears a proposed housing development at the St George’s Barracks Officers’ Mess will only add to the dangers.

Mr Lunn added: “With more houses comes more people and more children. We need traffic calming measures before something dreadful happens.”