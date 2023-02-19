An outbreak of hepatitis among a group of travellers and the scrapping of a multi-million pound “space age” hovertrain project, are among the stories in Mercury Memories.

Every week we take a walk down memory lane, looking at stories up to 200 years ago, thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

50 years ago: February 16, 1973 – Stamford was invaded by tramps on Friday evening – but it was all in a good cause. Over 120 people attended the first tramps supper, held by the Stamford Ambulance Social Club at the Darby and Joan Hall.

10 years ago

February 15, 2013

Organisers of Stamford’s popular Riverside Festival have been forced to cancel the event for the second year running.

The festival, which is usually held on The Meadows in July, was called off at the last minute in 2012 after the site flooded.

The Riverside Association of Music and Arts, which organises the not-for-profit event, hoped to bring back the festival this year. But insurers have still not paid out for last year’s cancellation, so it has cancelled this year’s event as well.

Association director Jenny Collins said: “While that is up in the air we are not in a position to plan anything for the future. We are chasing as hard as we can. We hope we might be able to do some smaller things but nothing on the scale of previous festivals.

“With the flooding that has gone on trying to get any kind of insurance is going to be almost impossible.

“We are having our AGM on March 3 when we hope to be in a position to know a little more.”

Last year the festival was due to make its return after a year off.

It would have been ticketed for the first time and more than 40 bands and musicians were booked to play across four stages.

A prestigious retail chain has submitted a planning application to take over an empty shop in Stamford, creating seven jobs.

The White Company want to open the former Clinton Cards store, which closed in June last year after the firm went into administration.

The company, which sells high quality line, clothing and gifts, said in its application to South Kesteven District Council that the plans would “enhance the area” by “giving the store a new lease of life”.

It wants to transform the building, which is Grade II* listed, into a two-storey shop using the ground and first floors and install a customer lift and a new staircase. The top two floors would remain unused.

News of the company’s plans came as Stamford’s new Town Team began its work at looking into ways of helping the town centre continue to thrive.

Members of the town and district councils, Stamford Chamber of Trade and Mercury editor Eileen Green held initial talks, and now traders, retail workers and property landlords are being invited to play a part.

Almost 1,000 parking fines were handed out in Stamford during the two months after council wardens were introduced.

Lincolnshire County Council took over parking enforcement powers from the police on December 3 last year.

In the two months following, until January 31, a total of 918 tickets were given to motorists for breaking parking restrictions.

This compares to 496 in Grantham and 237 in Spalding over the same period.

In Stamford £17,710 was collected in fines,compared to £10,800 in Grantham and £4,250 in Spalding.

In Bourne, where there is ample free parking, just seven tickets were given out and only two motorists were fined in the Deepings during the period.

25 years ago

February 13, 1998

25 years ago: February 13, 1998 – Nearly £60 was raised by children at Ketton Primary School at a non-uniform day

Pensioners are being warned about door-to-door salesmen encouraging them to sign contracts with a new gas supplier, giving the impression that it must be done immediately.

Age Concern Kesteven is advising the elderly not to sign anything without comparing prices, terms and conditions of deals offered by several rival companies.

Chief officer of Age Concern Kesteven Valerie Vowles said: “If you don’t understand anything, talk it over with somebody else – perhaps a relative, friend or neighbour, or one of the advice agencies such as Age Concern or Citizens Advice Bureau. You don't have to change gas companies. Don’t feel that you must sign a contract with anybody.

“If you choose to do nothing your gas supply will continue to be supplied with your existing company, with no interruptions or changes.”

An outbreak of hepatitis among a group of more than 100 travellers near Wansford could end residents’ hopes of their eviction this week.

The travellers’ case was due to be heard at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on yesterday afternoon.

But an outbreak of hepatitis last week could mean the travellers have to stay until the disease has been eradicated.

Residents fear the disease could infect people living in the area.

Wansford Parish Council chairman David Baker said: “We would like to see them move on. The hepatitis outbreak is a worry because they come into the village for shopping and water.”

His views were echoed by Hubert Warren, of Thornhaugh, who said: “Hepatitis is a very serious problem because it’s infectious and there are children in the villages who go to local schools.

“The residents hope the court will decide to have them moved on. The community was upset that the county council had to compare the needs of the travellers with the needs of the villagers, because the travellers choose to live like that.”

The travellers are camped at Bedford Purlieus near Wansford. Residents in nearby villages were disturbed by two illegal all-night raves last month.

With thousands of new homes planned for South Lincolnshire, a fresh attempt is being made to press for a Bourne bypass.

In the next 12 years around 10,000 homes are planned for Bourne and the surrounding towns, and town councillors fear the influx will only worsen the town’s traffic situation.

The housing schemes are detailed in the Lincolnshire Structure Plan, which outlines how the county will develop before the year 2011.

At a special meeting to discuss the issues Coun Rosemary Hollingworth said: “I think with the plan for more housing in Bourne over the next few years we should really go for a bypass. The Deepings will have its bypass soon and Bourne will be like a bottleneck when that is up and running.”

Her views were supported by other members who agreed to lobby planners to draw up a bypass proposal.

But although town mayor and trader Shirley Cliffe believes new housing should be cut back, she does not support a full bypass.

“I think we have had our fill of housing and we haven’t the facilities in the town to cope with more. Roads are a part of that problem.

“We should have a link road between Stamford Hill and the hospital, but not a north-south bypass. I have seen small market towns die because of bypasses.”

50 years ago

February 16, 1973

The Government’s decision to scrap the multi-million pound “space age” hovertrain project has come as a blow to a Tallington company. But it will have no serious effect on the firm.

Dow-Mac, the big concrete firm, had high hopes of producing the track if the hovertrain was used on a nationwide basis.

They had made all the tracking for the experimental site at Earith, Hunts, in a £300,000 contract two years ago.

Only half of it was used. The rest is still in Dow-Mac’s yard because money problems stopped the Government using more than a mile of tracking.

Mr Ken Roberts, chairman of Dow-Mac, told the Mercury: “Having made the experimental track, we did hope that we would benefit if the scheme was used at nationwide level.

“If we can earn £300,000 for the experimental track, it makes the mouth water to think what the contract for a London-Foulness line of 53 miles would be worth.”

A swingeing attack has been made n Stamford Borough Council for “snubbing” an invitation to be represented in an exhibition of county treasures in Scunthorpe next month.

The council have decided that the town’s historic regalia – one of the finest civic collections in the country – will not leave its special niche in the Mayor’s Parlour of the Town Hall.

The council were invited along with other Lincolnshire boroughs to exhibit pieces in the exhibition, to mark the passing of borough councils in favour of re-organised local government on March 14.

Said an angry Mr R., F. Williams, manager of the hotel staging the event, “I cannot understand that at all. It was a personal invitation from the Mayor of Scunthorpe.

“All the other boroughs are falling over backwards to take part – except Stamford.

“Boston and the cathedral at Lincoln are sending some of their most valuable treasures.”

The Mayor of Stamford, Coun Alex Brodie, said the decision not to send any of the regalia had already been taken and was a hard and fast one.

“We decided some time ago that the regalia was not to leave the town,” he said.

“It is a very valuable and unique collection.”

With the forthcoming re-organisation of local government, parish councils may well have to assume a more important role than hitherto in making the voice of the people heard.

This was the feeling at the last meeting of the executive committee of the Rutland Parish Councils’ Association at which one of the matters discussed was how to stimulate greater interest in the council elections in June.

The President (Mr Alan Bond) felt that a letter to a public figure in each parish, asking for his assistance to further the active participation of parishioners on councils, would be helpful. Women’s Institutes and other organisations should also be approached with the same idea in mind.

It was felt that every advantage should be taken through the medium of the press to publicise parishes which had bee instrumental in gaining improvements in the villages.

Local traditions and customs could be publicised to create interest in parishes, especially among the more recently arrived parishioners.

100 years ago

February 16, 1923

Workhouse Inmates Entertained – An enjoyable entertainment was given at the Stamford Workhouse on Thursday by the All Saints’ Minstrel Troupe. Those taking part were Mr. F. Sharpe (interlocutor), Messrs. F. J. Lamb and G. E. Walker (corner-men), Messrs, H. Bluff, H. Campion, T. Clarkson, C. E. Cockle, W. Grey, J. Harris, P. Lamb, G. Lee, W. Lee, W. E. Lee, F. Rudkin, and P. Warton. Messrs. F. Hare and J. R. Nicholls supervised the presentation of the items, and Miss Clapton played he pianoforte accompaniment. During an interval tobacco was handed round to the men and sweets to the women and children.

“Merrie England” - there was a crowded audience on Friday evening for the concluding performance by the Stamford Amateur Operatic Society, and at the fall of the curtain the usaul presentations took place. Gifts from the members of the society were handed to Dr. Sargent, Mr. and Mrs. P. W. Johnstone, Miss Bowman, Miss Polglase,, Mr A. W.Parker, and Mr. A. E. Hartshorn, and a great many gifts were received by other principals and members of the chorus and orchestra.

Did Not Like Soldiering – On Wednesday Arthur Jackson, Easton-on-the-Hill, was charged with being a deserter from his depot at Lichfield. He enlisted on Jan. 19th, and was an absentee from Feb. 5th. When arrested, he said “I don’t like being a soldier. I have got some work at Peterborough and was going there.” He was remanded to await an escort.

Finances Still Causing Anxiety – The annual meeting of the Bourne Institute was held on Thursday evening, when Mr. R. A. Gardner presided over a good attendance. From the balance sheet is appeared that the income had been £229 15s. 3d., and the balance due to the treasurer at the end of the year was £13 17s. 10d. The assets were put at £1247 11s. 4d., against which there is a mortgage of £600. The following officers were elected: President, Mr. R. A. Gardner, who has occupied the position since the inauguration of the Institute nearly 30 years ago; treasurer. Mr. E. Pearce; hon sec., Mr. P. Hodgeson, whose work was warmly eulogised by the chairman; auditors, Messrs. Hindley and Waddington; general committee, Messrs. A. J. Osborn, W. Waddington, W. W. Pryke, and A, E. K. Wherry, O.B.E. (re-elected), and Messrs. F. Brown and A. Duffin (elected to fill vacancies).

Pre-War “Nightcap” Impossible With Present Spirit Prices – At the annual licensing sessions at Bourne, of Thursday, the Chairman (Mr. R. A, Gardner) said he thought that the time had arrived when the taxation might be reducedso that it would be possible to get a good glass of beer at a reasonable price. In pre-war days there were people of independent means who enjoyed a “nightcap,” but the present-day price of spirits made that an impossibility. The Chairman stated that the whole of the licences except the three referred last year would be renewed.

150 years ago

February 14, 1873

Stamford Soup Kitchen – This institution was opened on Thursday the 6th, and in consequence of the gift of bread by Mr. T. G. Mason to every recipient the demand for soup has been unprecedented. Each day during the present week 500 quarts have been distributed, the cost of which per quart, with the bread, is estimated at 5½d., for which the receipients pay 1d. Amongst the subscribers to the kitchen for the present year are the Marquis of Exeter £10, Lord Aveland £5, Ralph Nevile, Esq., Walcot Hall, £5, Miss Ellis, Stamford, £3, the Dean of Stamford £1 1s., Miss Hurst, Stamford, £5, &c.

Stamford Union – There was a small attendance of Guardians at the Board meeting on Wednesday. The relief lists were not heavy, but the number of inmates has now increased to within 4 of the number at the corresponding period of last year, the figures being respectively 143 and 147. The recipients of out relief are fewer by 67 than in the corresponding week of last year, the present figures being 822, and the cost £92 8s. 8½d. A resolution having been passed at the previous meeting that two harmless lunatics in Northampton Asylum should be removed to the Union-house, a letter was read from the superintendent of the Asylum intimating that as both had been for a long time reconciled to their home at Northampton their removal might not be beneficial.

On Friday last the Poland-street Temperance Hand Bell Ringers gave their second campanological entertainment in the Assembly-rooms, Stamford, to a crowded audience. The ringing on the bells was spendid and the enthusiasm of the audience intense. It is hoped the Stamford Temperance Society will soon secure another visit.

The rainfall in January, 1873, according to observations taken at Tickencote, was 1.40 in., and not 3.56 in, as stated last week.

Stamford Candlemas Fair was held on Monday and Tuesday. The number of horses exhibited was much larger than at Candlemas fair last year, and included some very fine animals, which made extremely high prices. Horses suitable for London dray work were readily bought up at from 60 to 70 guineas; farm horses found speedy purchasers at from 40 to 50 guineas, and a few Irish colts made from 20 to 25 guineas. The show of beasts was very much larger than of late years, particularly of steers from three to four years old, which made 20 to 25 guineas each; in-calf heifers and cows realised 20 to 25 guineas, and a few fat beasts fetched 10s. to 10s. 6d. per stone. Sheep were about as numerous as usual, ad included several pens of fat animals, which sold at 80s. to 90s. per head; lambhogs made 55s. to 65s. each.

Stamford Co-operative Society had a soiree in the Corn-exchange on Tuesday night. Tea was provided for about 300 persons, and afterwards there was a public meeting, at which Mr Poulson presided, and addresses on co-operation were given by Messrs. Fowler and Walmsley. Pieces of vocal music were executed, and at 9 p.m. dancing began, and was kept up until 4 a.m.

Fredrick Henshaw, of St. Martin’s, late pupil teacher at St,Martin’s school, Stamford, was on Friday last admitted to Battersea training college, having gained a first class Queen’s scholarship.

200 years ago

February 14, 1823

On Wednesday morning last, about 10 o’clock, a fire broke out in the bakehouse of Mr. Smith, of Peakirk, near Market Deeping, and in the space of two hours totally consumed the same, together with the dwelling-house adjoining. The flames also communicated to the premises of Mr. Cole, butcher, next door, and burnt down a hovel, under which was a horse and a cow and calf: the horse by some means escaped the fury of the flames, but the cow and calf were burnt to death. Some unthrashed corn was also consumed.

Stamford horse fair on Monday was but an indifferent one: good nags were as dear as ever, but other descriptions of horses were slow. The beast fair on Tuesday was not quite so large as usual: fat stock were readily disposed of at a small advance in price (owing to the advance in Smithfield market on the preceding day), but stores hung on hand, and were with difficulty turned into money.

On the 4th inst. a person calling himself Wm. Steel, was detained at Norwich and committed to the Castle, on suspicion of having stolen a mare, the property of Mr. R. Roberts, grazier, of Pinchbeck, in this county, and a horse the property of T. H Jackson, Esq. of Stamford. Both the animals were also detained at Norwich, to which place they were taken at different times by Steel, who is a dealer’s cad, well known in this neighbourhood and at Boston. He is remarkable for his mouth and lips, which fall or much incline inward.

On Friday last an inquest was held at Osbournby, by Charles Mastin, Gent. coroner, on the body of William Rogers, aged three years. It appeared that, from the unfeeling conduct of the old woman at whose house the child was boarded, a considerable degree of suspicion was excited in the minds of the inhabitants of the parish that he had met his death by violence. A surgeon was sent for, who, under the direction of the coroner, and in the presence of the jury, opened the body, and explained to them the cause of his dissolution which appeared clearly to be inflammation in the lungs and the rupture of a blood vessel. The old woman was called before the inquest, and severely reprimanded by the coroner for her unfeeling treatment of the child. Verdict, died by the visitation of God, from disease.

Stamford, Feb.14, 1823.

Beasley and Knight, Wholesale and Retail Drapers, Silk Mercers, and Haberdashers, beg to return their best thanks to the gentry, their friends, and the public, for the distinguished patronage they have experienced for the last three years, and in announcing that they have engaged from Stulz and Co.’s, London, a Foreman in the Fashionable Tailoring Department, feel a confidence, from the first-rate experience of the person employed, that they are enabled to execute orders in a style of neatness and elegance superior to, and at considerably less price than, any house in the trade. B. and K. will at Midlent Fair have to offer a large and superior assortment of every article calculated for the season, on terms not to be equalled.

A vacancy for an Apprentice.

Four Journeyman Tailors wanted; good hand may have regular work.