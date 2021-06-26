A group calling for a choice of GP services providers in the Stamford area took their petition onto the streets - and saw hundreds more people sign in a single day.

Better Heathcare for Stamford wants to end what it describes as a ‘monopoly’ on primary healthcare by Lakeside Stamford, which has taken over three of the town’s surgeries.

Through its petition, which has attracted more than 1,500 signatories, it will ask for a new GP surgery to be enabled by the NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group. If this happens, it is understood doctors will be able to bid to run it as an alternative service, bringing back patient choice.

People signing the petition in Red Lion Square, Stamford, with Stamford town councillor Amanda Wheeler and Andrew Nebel from Better Healthcare for Stamford

Many Stamford residents are in the catchment area for Empingham Medical Centre but due to a recent influx of patients registering there it has had to suspend online registrations allowing people to switch surgeries easily.

People wishing to sign the petition will find Better Healthcare for Stamford volunteers in Red Lion Square, Stamford, again on Friday (July 2) or go online here to sign.