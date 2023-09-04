The search is on to find the owner of a mystery object which was donated to a museum collection.

Stamford heritage officer Victoria Newton received a tiny brass charm in last week’s post and is keen to trace the owner.

She wants to uncover its history before showcasing it alongside other artifacts at Stamford Town Hall.

A miniature charm was anonymously donated to Stamford's museum team

Victoria said: “It’s a lovely little charm with a Stamford connection. It will be exciting to add it to our collection once we find out about its history.

“It’s like a miniature photo album with pictures of Stamford inside. I haven’t seen one like it before so we’re keen to find its owner. Often it’s the stories attached to an item like this which really make it special.”

The charm is about the size of a thumbnail and made of guilt brass. Victoria believes they were popular around the time of King Edward VII’s coronation in 1902. Inside this particular charm are pictures of Burghley House and Stamford Meadows.

A miniature charm was anonymously donated to Stamford's museum team

The owner is asked to contact Victoria at Stamford Town Council on 01780 753808 so she can find out more about its origins.

Stamford's heritage officer Victoria Newton wants to find the owner of a charm which she received anonymously in the post. Photo: Stamford Town Council

Have you got a news story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk