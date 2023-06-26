The hunt is on for a missing snake.

Phantasma, a Honduran milk snake with a ghost morph pattern, is believed to have slithered out of a first floor window in Grimsthorpe in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Her owner Adam Lesiakowski, who has owned the eight-year-old snake since 2019, is going out of his mind with worry.

This milk snake has gone missing from a home in Grimsthorpe near Bourne

He has posted appeals on Facebook to find his beloved pet, who he described as a “little hissy when handled but not aggresive” but so far has had no luck in tracing her.

“She’s a sweetheart so please don’t be scared of her if you do see her,” he said. “I’m honestly beside myself.

“She’s a beloved pet and I just want her home safe and sound where I can look after her.

“She’s never done anything wrong in her life and she’s part of the family.”

Adam, who owns four other snakes as well as Phantasma, said she is normally kept in a vivarium.

The snake is between 5ft and 6ft long with a distinctive pattern.

Anyone who spots her can pick her up, although she may squirm as she would rather try to escape than be handled, or call Adam on 07498458662.