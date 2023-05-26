A man felt the wrath of his wife after getting into trouble on a boozy night out.

Robert Key, 39, has been ‘grounded’ following his arrest and charge, magistrates in Boston heard on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to resisting PC Peter Munton following a disturbance at a bar in Abbey Road, Bourne on April 23.

Boston Magistrates’ Court

There had been a report of an assault and Key ‘tensed up’ when PC Munton took his arm, the court was told.

Key, who was being abusive, was threatened with being Pava sprayed and the officer thought he was going to be assaulted when Key drew his head back.

The defendant kicked the door of the police vehicle during the incident, which lasted about 10 minutes.

Roger Lowther, mitigating, said just the one charge arose out of the matter.

“He’s very sorry, ashamed and embarrassed about being in court today,” he added.

“He will be the first to accept that when police arrived he should’ve done what they asked but he was very drunk. It’s not an excuse.

“He’s not been out and not had a drink since the incident and his wife has grounded him.

“Even he wanted to go out, he says it would not be worth crossing her.”

Key, of Grosvenor Avenue, Bourne, was fined £128 and ordered to pay £136 in costs and victim surcharge.