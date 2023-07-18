A charity dinner raised more than £4,000 for a hospice supporting a 49-year-old woman through terminal cancer.

Lorraine English from North Luffenham was diagnosed with lung cancer after going for a chest X-ray related to her arthritis in 2020. She had no previous symptoms.

Less than two months later she had a third of her lung removed before going through chemotherapy but the cancer had already spread to her brain.

The fundraiser for Loros at The Fox in North Luffenham

Since then Lorraine, who worked at Empingham Surgery dispensary, has had various treatments but doctors say the cancer is terminal.

Lorraine still lives at home but is visited by a Loros hospice support worker and often goes to the hospice in Leicester for day therapy and counselling.

After seeing the support she has been given by Loros, Lorraine’s husband James Scott was keen to fundraise for the hospice.

He held a sold-out fundraising dinner and raffle at The Fox in North Luffenham earlier this month and on Friday (July 14) presented a cheque of £4,430 to Loros.

“I am absolutely overwhelmed by the amount raised,” said James.

“It has restored my faith in humankind and I know that people do care.

“Especially with what’s going on with the cost of living for people to dig so deep to contribute has blown me away.”

Lorraine was able to enjoy the night which included a three-course meal, entertainment, a raffle and an auction.

