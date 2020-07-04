Stamford resident is fed up with people saying she's driving the 'wrong way'
Published: 17:00, 04 July 2020
A woman who lives on a two-way street is fed up with being told she’s driving down it in the ‘wrong’ direction.
Sarah Andrews lives in Albert Road, Stamford, which many people think of as the Wharf Road car park exit.
And although Sarah has a garage for her vehicle three streets away, she occasionally needs to pull up in front of her home in order to drop off groceries.
