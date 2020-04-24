Coronavirus lockdown: Stamford mayor thanks community and key workers
Published: 08:00, 24 April 2020
The mayor of Stamford has thanked the community and key workers for their efforts during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
In an emotional interview with this newspaper, Breda-Rae Griffin said there will sadly be many who will not be around to receive people’s gratitude once the pandemic is over.
She wanted to thank everyone from community groups making headbands and scrubs to ambulance drivers, supermarket workers, refuse collectors, nurses and doctors.
