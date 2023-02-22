By her own admission, Sarah Sketch is ‘not a natural runner’.

But this month she has pulled on her trainers every day to run a two-mile route to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Sarah, who lives in Stamford and works at Waitrose in West Street, has set herself a target of raising £1,500 by running 56 miles in February.

Sisters Clare Morley and Sarah Sketch (62582639)

“I’m quite overwhelmed by the support I’ve had,” said Sarah, who has received donations from friends and customers.

“The support I’ve had is inspiring me to keep going.”

Sarah has been joined on some of her runs by her sister, Clare Morley, and sister-in-law Lindsey Troth.

“I’ve never done anything like this in my life before,” Sarah added.

“I’m not a natural runner but people say they are proud of me.”

To help Sarah reach her target for Cancer Research UK visit her donations page: tinyurl.com/SarahSketch56miles