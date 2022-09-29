Ian Scott likes a challenge, and since completing the Three Peaks, and walking 70 miles around the Isle of Wight in 24 hours, he is raising the bar.

His next adventure will see him head to the Himalayas to trek the 6,000m (20,000ft) Lobuche peak before climbing the snowy summit of Ama Dablam (6,812m) in Nepal.

The 67-year-old, who has no real mountaineering experience, said: "I'm excited - but with nervous anticipation. The biggest problems are going to be the cold, altitude and fear.

Ian Scott is taking on a new challenge to support Stamford-based charity Bumps and Beyond

"It's very hard to train for something like this around Stamford, but I have joined Peterborough Mountaineering Club and have now done some mountaineering in North Wales."

A semi-retired business consult, and chairman of governors for the federated St George's Primary School in Stamford and William Hildyard Primary in Market Deeping, Ian hopes to raise £3,000 for the Stamford-based charity Bumps and Beyond.

He has a voluntary position as finance and fundraising officer and his wife, Alice, chairs the trustees.

Ian Scott on the Cannon rock near the summit of Mount Tryfan in North Wales, where he has spent some time training for the Himalayan challenge

Ian will set off for Nepal on October 24 and has self-funded all aspects of his training and the month-long challenge itself.

To find out more and support Ian in his challenge, visit: localgiving.org/fundraising/himalayan-mountaineering-challenge

Everything he raises will support Bumps and Beyond, a registered charity in West Street, Stamford, supporting parents and caregivers during and after pregnancy by equipping them and their children with a full range of donated clothing items, equipment and essential healthcare items.