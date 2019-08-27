An event in memory of 19-year-old Lucy Jessop has raised nearly £2,000 for a charity to screen young people for undiagnosed heart conditions.

Friends of Lucy held a 1990s Ibiza night at the Voodoo Lounge, Mama Liz’s in Stamford which was a sell-out and raised a total of £960.

This was doubled by event organiser Ollie Waghorn’s workplace - the insurance specialist BGL Group - making it £1,920.

Lucy Jessop

Lucy, who lived in Northborough, was taken ill in March 2015 after going for a run. She had a life-threatening disease of the heart muscle called arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

The money raised has been donated to Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) which carries out screening. This will benefit young adults in the Stamford area.

Lucy was part of a large friendship group and after she died £10,000 was raised for CRY. About 12 people aged 14 to 35 die each week in the UK from undiagnosed cardiac conditions.