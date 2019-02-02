Ideas to help drive footfall in Stamford

A long-standing Stamford business owner and town centre campaigner has outlined her ideas to attract more people to the town.

Sarah Sewell, who owns Energy Clothing in Ironmonger Street and is #ShopStamford organiser, wants to improve footfall and see independent shops supported through ideas such as brown tourist road signs on surrounding roads, improved parking and more collaboration with Burghley House.

Sarah Sewell. Photo: Lee Hellwing

Sarah met with South Kesteven district councillors Matthew Lee (Con) and David Taylor (Con), to present her ideas.

“It was really good and we met for a couple of hours,” she said.

“I wanted it to be a positive meeting and they seemed quite willing to help.

“We want the high street to be a place where you can shop, eat and socialise.

“We’ve got to look at places like Bath and Cambridge because we also have a beautiful town and are very proud of what we have got.”

Some of Sarah’s ideas included brown tourist road signs on the A1 and surrounding roads, moving parking permit holders to the cattle market car park to free up spaces in the town centre as well as a ‘pay on exit’ car park.

She said she would also like to see outdoor seating areas on High Street, improved digital offerings such as an app and website, as well as more promotion of the town and collaboration with Burghley House at events such as their Christmas Fair.

Coun David Taylor also agreed the meeting was worthwhile.

He said: “It was an extremely positive meeting and and we talked about the issues they have as well as telling them about SKDC.

“There were some short-term wins.”

As well as meeting with the councillors, Sarah also had a meeting with representatives from InvestSK.

Steve Bowyer, chief executive of InvestSK said: “#ShopStamford is a brilliant initiative and I commend the businesses involved for working together to create positive change, both for themselves and the wider benefit of the town.

“Stamford has a tremendous retail offer with a large number of independent operators.

“Through our social media reach and other marketing channels, InvestSK is pleased to offer support to raise the profile of the campaign to help attract more visitors and residents to shop in the town.”