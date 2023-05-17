An illustrator has launched an interior design company to bring her creativity into people’s homes.

Katie Cardew already runs two shops and online store, selling a range of cards, gifts and homeware featuring her own designs.

Having now reached her 10th anniversary, Katie decided to broaden her horizons. She passed an interior design course with a score of 98 per cent and has now launched Homes by Katie Cardew.

Illustrator Katie Cardew has launched an interior design company, Homes by Katie Cardew

She said: “I’ve always had an interest in interior design. As I child I used to make rooms out of shoeboxes to decorate.

"My interest was put on the backburner while I launched my business, but last year we bought a 17th century house which hadn't been touched in decades. We are busy renovating it and hope it will become our forever home.

“It is actually the house where my dad grew up. He moved away in the 60s and there has only been one family living there since. We’ve even found some of my dad’s old things in the barn which is lovely.”

While working on her own house in the Rutland countryside, Katie decided she wanted to help others, so crammed the interior design course into five months and launched the business. She has already helped a number of clients and has more projects in the pipeline.

Her colleague Emma Marsh has become a partner in the original Katie Cardew company, freeing up more time for Katie to focus on the new venture. She will spend four days a week working on interior design and one day creating new products for her website and the shops in Stamford and Oakham.

Katie said: "It felt like a good time to have a bit of change. Anyone who runs a creative business will tell you that creativity comes second while you're growing a business, so it's lovely to get back to that."

Homes by Katie Cardew will offer a range of services including mood boards, floor plans and 3D elevations, design boards, paint plans, fixtures and fittings, window dressings, electrical plans and styling.

Katie also hopes to open a third shop within the next year and will launch a new product range this summer.