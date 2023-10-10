An illustrator and interior designer is opening her third gift shop.

Katie Cardew already runs shops in Stamford and Oakham and an online store selling a range of cards and gifts featuring her own designs.

Next month her third shop will open at Sincil Street in the Cornhill Quarter of Lincoln. Set across four rooms, it will stock Katie’s range of homewares and prints.

Katie said: “We’ve been working on this for a long time and we’re so excited to finally announce we’ve got the keys to our new shop.It’s such a beautiful old building and there are so many original features.”

The shop will open on Friday, November 3 when Katie will be on had to welcome customers and share a glass of bubbly.

Katie celebrated her 10th business anniversary this year by launching an interior design business. Her colleague Emma Marsh became a partner in the original Katie Cardew company, freeing up more time for Katie to focus on new ventures.