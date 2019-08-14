The deputy-leader of South Kesteven District Council has confirmed he has not resigned.

Coun Kelham Cooke (Con-Casewick) was responding to rumours the Mercury received earlier today (Wednesday, August 14).

It follows the sudden resignation of Coun Matthew Lee last week and the chief executive officer Aidan Rave in July.

Matthew Lee and Kelham Cooke

A Conservative source said he had heard such talk "on the grapevine" and assumed Coun Cooke was resigning as deputy leader.

However, Coun Cooke insisted he is not resigning.

He said: "I haven't resigned at all. I won't be going anywhere. I'm here to stay."

Coun Cooke added he would continue as acting leader of the Conservative group on SKDC.

A statement from SKDC today said: "Coun Lee has resigned as leader of the SKDC Conservative Group. He remains leader of the council. Therefore, there is no change in the council’s position regarding the recruitment of a new chief executive.

"Coun Lee is on annual leave until the end of August. Whilst Coun Lee is on annual leave, Coun Kelham Cooke, the council’s deputy leader is acting council leader. He is also acting Conservative Group leader until a new group Leader is elected. Ordinarily we would expect the SKDC Conservative Group to elect a new group leader by ballot and then put forward the elected individual for appointment as Council Leader at the next full council meeting. We understand that the next SKDC Conservative Group meeting is planned for September 2. The next full council meeting is planned for September 26."