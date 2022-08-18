Nearly 200 pupils received A-level results at Stamford Endowed Schools this morning (Thursday, August 18).

The Year 13 pupils had taken 33 subjects between them, with 88 per cent achieving grades of A to C.

Forty-one achieved at least three As or the equivalent with four gaining the highest grades - straight A*s or equivalent.

Stamford Endowed Schools principal Will Phelan praised the work of pupils and teachers

Of all the results gained, four in 10 were graded A*/A, and 15 per cent were at A* grade.

Principal Will Phelan said: “Nationally, this year’s cohort of pupils has suffered probably more uncertainty and upheaval than any other in the last 80 years in their journey towards A-levels.

"Our Stamfordians have worked incredibly hard, whether in school or during those periods learning from home, and have acquitted themselves brilliantly taking on their A-levels without any previous formal examination experience.

"It is a testament to them and their incredibly diligent and talented teachers who have helped and supported them to this tremendous success.

"We are all delighted and incredibly proud that they have not just survived but thrived in this challenge.

"We will look forward to following their next steps as they move on to university, travelling, and all the other adventures that await them in their next great chapter.”

Vicky Buckman, head of Stamford High School, said, “I am thrilled for all our pupils. The last two years have been very difficult, and they have really shown how tenacious and determined they are.

"We wish them well as they head off to the next part of their educational journey.”

Nick Davies, interim head of Stamford School, added: “These grades are a testament to the many hours of work that our pupils have put in, over the last two years, to prepare themselves for these examinations.

"When one considers the nationwide disruption that education has undergone throughout the pandemic, this cohort, the first to take public examinations since 2019, should be exceptionally proud with this news.

"I know that all their teachers, who have done so much to support this year group, including the move to online teaching in the spring of 2021, also feel very proud of what the pupils have achieved today.”

