A camera club has been named the best in the county.

Deepings Camera Club submitted entries throughout the year to the Lincolnshire Photographic Association, which was established in the 1960s and represents camera clubs and photographic societies throughout Lincolnshire.

Clubs are invited annually to submit 15 photo prints to the association and these are used in knockout rounds throughout the year eventually resulting in the four top clubs.

Kestrel With Prey by Kevin Maxfield

On Sunday (October 15), the finals took place at Nettleham Village Hall involving Deeping, Grimsby, Louth and Pinchbeck clubs. Points were awarded by the professional judge, Malcolm Sales, and Deepings Camera Club were the county winners with 269 points, beating the runners-up Louth, which scored 253.

Deepings Camera Club’s competition secretary Graham Clegg said: “This was a great achievement for the club and reflected the hard work and photographic skills of their members.”

The Deepings Camera Club will hold its annual exhibition next weekend on Saturday, October 28, from 10am until 5pm, and Sunday, October 29, from 10am until 4pm at the Deepings Community Centre, Market Deeping, PE6 8PA with free admission.

Caribbean Queen by Steve Coomes

Underwater Liaison by Graham Clegg

More than 250 prints and digital images will be on display for you to enjoy and there is opportunity to participate in a prize draw to win a professional portrait session.