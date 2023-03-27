Improvements are necessary at a town restaurant, according to the Food Standards Agency.

The Bombay Cottage in Scotgate, Stamford has received a 2-star in its latest food hygiene rating.

This is a significant drop from its previous 'very good' rating.

Owner Habib Rahman at The Bombay Cottage in Stamford

Inspectors who visited the Indian restaurant last month said improvements need to be made with the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building.

This relates to having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene.

Management of food safety was found to be generally satisfactory while hygienic food handling was deemed as good.

In the letter sent to the Bombay Cottage by the Food Standards Agency after the inspection on February 15, staff were advised work needed to be done to the sinks which were 'defective and dirty' and the taps were in an 'unhygienic condition'.

Staff were also told they should not continue piling food pots and pans in the yard at the back of the building and that cooked rice should not be left out for several hours before being put in the fridge.

Inspectors condemned the cleaning as 'not good enough' and advised that a written cleaning schedule should be created.

Owner of the Bombay Cottage, Habib Rahman, said that after he received the report he quickly took action by making changes and fixing the sinks.

"It was nothing to do with the food and we don't have pests," he said.

"They marked a couple of things down but we made the changes in a matter of hours."

Habib has appealed against the score so will be re-inspected soon when he expects to earn a higher rating.