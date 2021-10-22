A two-vehicle crash has caused long queues, affecting drivers travelling on a main road.

There are severe delays on the A1 northbound in Rutland this afternoon (October 22), with queues stretching from Stamford to near South Witham.

According to AA traffic news, drivers are facing 40 minute delays with an average travel speed of 10mph.

Traffic is queuing on the A1 in Rutland. Photo: AA Traffic News

No injuries have been reported to police.

There were also delays near Stamford this morning