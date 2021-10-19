Incident causes delays on A1 northbound between Thornhaugh and Burghley House, Stamford
Published: 15:36, 19 October 2021
| Updated: 16:11, 19 October 2021
Drivers are facing severe delays following an incident on the A1 this afternoon (October 19).
Traffic is queueing on the A1 northbound between the Russell Hill Thornhaugh turn off and the Burghley House turn off.
It is believed the queues are due to a broken down vehicle.
Vehicles are travelling at an average speed 10mph with delays of 14 minutes.