Incident causes delays on A1 northbound between Thornhaugh and Burghley House, Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
-
Published: 15:36, 19 October 2021
 | Updated: 16:11, 19 October 2021

Drivers are facing severe delays following an incident on the A1 this afternoon (October 19).

Traffic is queueing on the A1 northbound between the Russell Hill Thornhaugh turn off and the Burghley House turn off.

It is believed the queues are due to a broken down vehicle.

A police sign

Vehicles are travelling at an average speed 10mph with delays of 14 minutes.

