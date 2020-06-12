The commander in charge of emergency workers attending a major fire at Stamford School this afternoon (Friday, June 12) has praised town firefighters who arrived at the scene first.

The blaze broke out at about 12.30pm in the Principal's House in St Paul's Street. School principal Will Phelan dialled 999 after smoke alarms went off and his family evacuated their home, which was filling with smoke.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue's Mark Housam, incident commander, said tonight: "We have had eight fire appliances, two special appliances and approximately 50 firefighting personnel attend the residential part of the school where a severe fire has affected the second floor and loft space.