Delays on A1 in Rutland between Woolfox and Stamford
Published: 12:40, 15 November 2023
| Updated: 13:11, 15 November 2023
Drivers are queuing on the A1 northbound in Rutland after a crash between two lorries.
A lane closure is in place between the B668 at Stretton and the B1081 Stamford turn off after a crash this morning (November 15).
A three-mile tailback has built up and there are delays of more than 30 minutes.
Drivers are travelling at about 10mph.
No injuries have been reported.
There was a four-vehicle crash on the A1 southbound at Wothorpe this morning which caused delays.
