Drivers are queuing on the A1 northbound in Rutland after a crash between two lorries.

A lane closure is in place between the B668 at Stretton and the B1081 Stamford turn off after a crash this morning (November 15).

A three-mile tailback has built up and there are delays of more than 30 minutes.

There has been an incident on the A1 in Rutland

Drivers are travelling at about 10mph.

No injuries have been reported.

There was a four-vehicle crash on the A1 southbound at Wothorpe this morning which caused delays.

Do you have a story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.