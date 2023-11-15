Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Delays on A1 in Rutland between Woolfox and Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:40, 15 November 2023
 | Updated: 13:11, 15 November 2023

Drivers are queuing on the A1 northbound in Rutland after a crash between two lorries.

A lane closure is in place between the B668 at Stretton and the B1081 Stamford turn off after a crash this morning (November 15).

A three-mile tailback has built up and there are delays of more than 30 minutes.

There has been an incident on the A1 in Rutland
There has been an incident on the A1 in Rutland

Drivers are travelling at about 10mph.

No injuries have been reported.

There was a four-vehicle crash on the A1 southbound at Wothorpe this morning which caused delays.

Do you have a story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.

Accidents Rutland - Homepage Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE