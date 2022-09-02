Drivers can expect delays on the A47 in both directions this evening (Friday).

Traffic is building up to the east of the main road's junction with the A1 at Wansford, and close to the Sutton Heath Road junction.

The cause of the issue is not yet known although emergency services are understood to be at the scene.

Traffic is building up following an incident on the A47 near Wansford. Image: AA / Google Maps

The A1 in both directions between Stamford and Wansford is already on a temporary speed restriction of 40mph while National Highways carries out work to replace the safety barrier and signs.

This work began on July 4 and is due to be completed in December, when it will move to the section between Wansford and Peterborough.