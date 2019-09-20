People are facing significant delays on the A1 this afternoon.

A broken down lorry on the northbound carriageway between Empingham and Exton to the north of Stamford is causing delays of about 24 minutes with traffic travelling at an average of 10mph, according to the AA.

Tailbacks stretch back to Wittering, south of Stamford.

Traffic news

Leicestershire Police are at the incident.

More news from this area.