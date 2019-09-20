People faced seven-mile delays on the A1 this afternoon - and a further accident has now happened.

A broken down lorry on the northbound carriageway between Empingham and Exton to the north of Stamford causing an average speed of 10mph, according to the AA.

A crash was also thought to have happened further south on the A1, although this was not confirmed by the emergency services.

Traffic news

Tailbacks stretched back to Wittering, and traffic was queueing through Stamford town centre as people diverted to avoid the A1.

Leicestershire Police attended the broken down lorry.

The A1 is now clear northbound in this area, although a major accident further north near Colsterworth is causing severe delays.