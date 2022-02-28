Pothole repairs on A1 at Wansford and crash at A605 Warmington cause delays to drivers
Published: 15:59, 28 February 2022
| Updated: 16:01, 28 February 2022
Drivers across the area are facing delays due to emergency pothole repairs and a crash.
Emergency repairs are taking place on the A1 southbound near Wansford after pot holes began to pose a risk to drivers.
One lane has been closed from the A6121 Tinwell Road to A6118 Old North Road while the repairs are being carried out.
A crash is also causing delays on the A605 eastbound at Warmington.
There are reports of slow traffic between A427 Station Road and Church Street.