Drivers across the area are facing delays due to emergency pothole repairs and a crash.

Emergency repairs are taking place on the A1 southbound near Wansford after pot holes began to pose a risk to drivers.

One lane has been closed from the A6121 Tinwell Road to A6118 Old North Road while the repairs are being carried out.

Police sign stock image

A crash is also causing delays on the A605 eastbound at Warmington.

There are reports of slow traffic between A427 Station Road and Church Street.