Police made 139 roadside arrests last month (August) as part of their summer drink/drug driving campaign.

The Leicestershire and Rutland figures revealed an increase of nearly 40 per cent on the monthly average of about 100 arrests.

About half of people stopped were in Leicester, with other arrests made across Leicestershire and Rutland's towns, villages and more rural locations.

Police found an increase in drinking and drug-use driving

Twenty-seven 'morning after' drivers were stopped and detained between 5am and 5pm.

The total of 139 arrested was made up of 91 drink and 32 drug offences, along with 16 drivers who failed to provide a sample

Drivers aged 24 or under accounted for under a fifth of the arrests and a similar number followed a roadside collision. One of the drivers stopped during August was more than five times over the legal drink drive limit.

Jonathan Clarkson, Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road safety Partnership spokesperson said, “This is very disappointing news in terms of road safety, drink drug driving is one of the 'Fatal 4' offences along with mobile phone distraction, excessive speeding and not wearing seatbelts, which are major contributors to death and serious injury on our roads.”

“Getting behind the wheel when you are unfit to do so puts yourself, and the innocent lives of others at risk, and the consequences of a drink drug drive conviction can have long term effects such as a driving ban, a hefty fine, increased car insurance along with potentially losing your job and restrictions on overseas travel.”

“If you see someone who appears to be a drink or drug driver enter a vehicle to drive away, make a note of the registration plate and the direction of travel and call your local police on 101 or make a make a free and anonymous call to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”