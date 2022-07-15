As the summer sun comes out trouble on Stamford Meadows has begun to rear its head yet again.

Over the past two years, there has been a spate of anti-social behaviour throughout the summer months with police issuing a number dispersal orders in a bid to prevent further crime.

Offences included big brawls at a time when social distancing measures were in place, assaults on police, harassment, criminal damage and littering.

Police parked at The Meadows in 2020

While at the time part of the issue was put down to the pandemic, with many using the meadows as a place to gather while pubs were closed, it seems the trouble is not over.

Officers in Stamford have already seen 'a steady increase' of calls when the weather has been warm.

Police have been made aware of an assault on Stamford Meadows on Sunday evening (July 10), although the incident has not been officially reported.

People enjoying the sunshine on the meadows

A group of foreign exchange students were allegedly verbally and physically assaulted, with one boy having his shirt ripped during an altercation with a woman, who is believed to have been drunk.

Police also received three calls on Monday last week (July 4) that a man had been assaulted. Investigations are still ongoing into this and no arrests have been made so far.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 344 of July 4.

Police vehicles parked at Bath Row, Stamford

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "With regards to The Meadows, The Neighbourhood Policing Team are working with partner agencies for their support in keeping the Stamford Meadows a safe and enjoyable place to visit.

"Police and partner agencies, including South Kesteven District Council, with be will be carrying out patrols of the area in the coming weeks."

Police operate a discretionary approach to people drinking alcohol on The Meadows, taking action when alcohol-fuelled disorder or anti-social behaviour is likely to take place.