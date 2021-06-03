Police today (Thursday) praised the bravery of the victims of a paedophile who will spend the rest of his life in prison.

William Clapham, 85, of Drift Avenue, Stamford, was jailed today for 15 years at Lincoln Crown Court after being convicted of 20 offences against children between 1957 and 2013.

One of his victims died before she was able to see him brought to justice.

William Clapham, of Drift Avenue, Stamford, has been jailed. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

After the sentencing at Lincoln Crown Court, investigating officer DC Helen Morris, of the Protecting Vulnerable Persons Unit, said: “Clapham has inflicted truly devastating suffering and pain on so many innocent lives.

"We would like to pay tribute to the incredible bravery of the victims, whose assistance has helped to bring Clapham to justice today.

"The verdict and sentence will never make up for what he has done, but we hope that this at least brings some comfort and closure to those affected.”

Lincolnshire Police: If you have been a victim of rape or sexual assault

If you have been a victim of rape or sexual assault remember that what has happened is not your fault. You are not to blame and there is help for you.

If you are hurt and need medical attention, call 999 and ask for an ambulance or go to your local Accident and Emergency department. Otherwise, go somewhere where you feel safe.

Try not to be alone. See if a friend or someone you trust can be with you. Talk to someone about what has happened. In addition to this, or if you don't feel like talking to a friend or family member yet, please consider contacting the sexual assault referral clinic Spring Lodge or Lincolnshire Rape Crisis.

To report any recent or non-recent incidents to us call 101 or 999 if it’s an emergency. We have specially trained Officers to investigate and support you through the process.