Shop Stamford campaign relaunches for 2022 with two special events

By Chloe Butler
chloe.butler@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 13:16, 24 March 2022
 | Updated: 13:16, 24 March 2022

A group of business owners has welcomed the start of spring with a relaunch of the Shop Stamford campaign.

The campaign, which aims to attract visitors to the town to support independent traders and the local economy, is headed by Sarah Sewell, owner of Energy Clothing in Ironmonger Street.

“We want to boost the momentum of people coming back the the high streets after the pandemic, and encourage people to shop locally again,” she said.

