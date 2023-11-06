A pair of insects inspired an author’s first story, which he has released to raise money for charity.

Steve Park from Barrowden penned a children’s story called The Ant and Bee and a Place by the Sea.

“It is part-fictional and part-factual,” said Steve, who is in his 50s.

Steve Park

“I was sitting on a bench in Uppingham having lunch when I saw a bee land by my foot.

“An ant was near it and climbed on it and they flew off together and landed on the top of the Falcon Hotel.

“It made me think about writing a book on what I had seen.”

The Ant and the Bee and a trip to the sea

Steve would not describe himself as a writer and instead has found success as the owner of bespoke metal staircase company Overwrought in Uppingham, which is known locally for creating the animals on the A47 roundabout outside the town.

But after feeling he had a story he decided to put his creative skills to use by writing and illustrating.

Steve has had 250 books printed which can be bought from Barrowden Stores or Uppingham Post Office for £4.99.

All money from the sales, which Steve hopes will be about £1,000, will be going towards research into Alzheimer’s.

Steve Park with his mum Janet and sister Julie

This is in tribute to his mum Janet, who died from Alzheimer’s aged 80 in 2018.

“I am really keen to make people aware,” he said.

“Like anything, if you don’t do anything about it nothing will happen.”