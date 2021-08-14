Police officers will be increasing their patrols of Stamford Meadows once again as they continue to battle under-age drinking.

The green space has become a hotspot for young people to meet up between lockdown restrictions, but the gatherings have seen an increase in antisocial behaviour.

During the last 12 months police have dealt with numerous brawls and reports of criminal damage.

Police parked at The Meadows in June 2020

They have had to abandon their other duties to take drunk teenagers home and last month a 17-year-old was taken to hospital after drinking vodka and taking cannabis sweets.

The groups also leave huge amounts of rubbish on the meadows, which is cleared away daily by volunteers from the Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers.

Inspector Gary Stewart has renewed his plea for parents to take responsibility for their children, particularly following the release of GCSE and A-level results this week.

Litter on Stamford Meadows. Photo: Neil McIvor, Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers

He said: "We will be increasing police patrols over the next few weekends, particularly this weekend. Those celebrating results shouldn't taint their achievements and prospects by winding up with a criminal record.

"It's labour-intensive to patrol the meadows. We have to bring in extra officers from elsewhere and pay them overtime for this sort of coverage."

To report cases of antisocial behaviour, members of the public can call 101.

Inspector Gary Stewart outside Stamford Police Station

Inspector Gary Stewart has published this open letter to the public.

Once again I am speaking to you about the deplorable behaviour of young people on the meadows. I know that not everyone that attends the meadows misbehaves but it is happening and the people doing it are someone’s children.

With the return of the hot weather I feel I need to reiterate the message.

I have previously mentioned we are not here to look after your children, but do you know that recently we had to be involved in the looking after of a 17-year-old girl who had drank vodka and taken cannabis infused sweets! As a result of taking these, she became unconscious, had a seizure and was taken to hospital.

Whilst this is not common, it does underline what could happen to young people who gather in any place in numbers when alcohol and drugs are present.

I am again asking you as parents to not dump (yes dump!) your children in Stamford for an evening. I need my officers dealing with the serious incidents that come in, not to be on the meadows taking alcohol from children. Before anyone asks what are the police doing about it, I will tell you - taking alcohol from children.

Everyone can play their part in this, and that is what I am asking from all of you. Respect other people, realise that your actions impact on others and don’t take alcohol onto the meadows.

Once again, I know it is the minority that cause the issue but we should not have people being scared to go onto the meadows because of the actions of that minority.

Inspector Gary Stewart

Stamford Police