A planning inspector has agreed to examine plans for the UK’s biggest solar farm.

Mallard Pass is the first national infrastructure project in the area since Rutland Water was built and will be decided by the planning inspectorate.

People have so far been able to share their views with those responsible for the Mallard Pass solar energy scheme, which, if granted, would straddle the Rutland-Lincolnshire border.

Plans for the Mallard Pass solar farm

The Planning Inspectorate on Wednesday issued a decision to accept Windel Energy and Canadian Solar’s application for the 463-hectare Mallard Pass site for examination.

The solar farm is considered a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project due to the size and nature of the plans which means it will not be decided by the local authorities of South Kesteven District Council and Rutland County Council – though they will be given an opportunity to comment on the plans.

The plans have already sparked a series of campaigns from organisations such as the Mallard Pass Action Group, along with local MPs Alicia Kearns and Gareth Davies.

The Planning Inspectorate now has up to six months to carry out the examination.

During this stage interested parties who have registered by making a 'relevant representation' will be invited to provide more details of their views in writing.

What do you think to the plans? Let us know by emailing smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.