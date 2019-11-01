Home   News   Article

Priory Court Care Home in Stamford requires improvement according to Care Quality Commission

By Darren Greenwood
Published: 17:00, 01 November 2019

A Stamford care home which said a lack of skilled nurses was forcing it to ‘evict’ seven residents has received a poor report from health watchdogs.

The Care Quality Commission investigated the Priory Court Care Home in Priory Road and said it ‘requires improvement’ at all levels.

This rating was both overall, as well as for categories covering safety, care, effectiveness, responsiveness, and being well-led.

